Larry N. Baldwin, 80, of Springfield, passed away on February 5th, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 13th, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Louis P. and Gwyneth Baldwin. Larry was the owner and operator of Baldwin's Key & Lock and loved his work as a locksmith. He was a member of the Eagles and the Union Club. Larry was an avid sports fan and loved the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and Ohio State. He was a coach and longtime supporter of Vernon Murphy Baseball. Larry is survived by his wife, Sue Baldwin; his son, Chris



(Brenda) Baldwin; step-children: Becky (Brian) Dixon, Jim (Sherry) Wells and Richard Wells; grandchildren: Josh Baldwin, Alexis Dixon and Austin Dixon, Anna and Harrison Wells; great-grandchildren: Joshua Baldwin, Jr. and Oliver Dixon. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Doug Baldwin; his siblings: Alice, Jim, Dick, Robert, Louis, Ron and Jack. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 10th, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



