BALDWIN, Constance M.



BALDWIN, Constance, 76, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2025 in her home. She was born May 29, 1948 in Springfield the daughter of Russell Wangler and Betty Gene (Swartz) Wangler Stevens. Connie had worked as an expediter for Navistar for 34 years. She was an avid bowler, she served and director of the Women's Bowling Association and had been inducted into the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame. She was also a member of the Elks Lodge #51. Survivors include her husband, Daniel J.; two sons, Thomas Boggs and Bill (Brittany) Boggs; two step-children, Dana (Shawn) Howard and Chad (Michelle) Baldwin; 7 grandchildren, Gage and Keaton Boggs, Camden and Keegan Stangle, Alexandria Knapp and Parker and Gwenyth Baldwin; one brother, Charles Bennett. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



