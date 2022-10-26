BALDASARE, Louis J.



Louis J. Baldasare, age 96, formerly of Corbin, Kentucky, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 22, 2022, at Brookdale Centennial Park in Clayton, Ohio. He was born on December 21, 1925, to the late Louis Baldasare and Rose (Zigarella) Baldasare in Columbus, Ohio. Louis was a Truck Driver for GM for 36 years, before he retired. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Corbin, KY, and Tipp City, OH. Louis enjoyed going to the gym and loved riding his Harley. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. Most importantly, Louis enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grand babies. Louis is survived by his children: Joseph (Terri) Baldasare, Louis John Baldasare, Nicholas Frank (Kathy) Baldasare, Dianna (Wendy) Baldasare Sapcut, siblings: Teresa Deak, Frank (Linda) Baldasare, Mary Stolzenberg, Anthony (Ruth) Baldasare, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his wife: Ellen (Disney) Baldasare, step-children: Donna Burkhart, Dennis Burkhart, brothers: Thomas Baldasare, Michael Baldasare, and sister: Josephine Carsner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, October 28, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322). A Visitation will take place on Friday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to United Rehabilitation Services (4710 Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424). Online condolences may be made to the family at



