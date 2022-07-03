BAKER, Zane F.



Age 100, of Dayton, OH, passed away June 28, 2022. He was the loving husband of JoAnn (nee Sinks) for an incredible 79 years! He was born April 6, 1922, in Pitsburg, OH, to Edwin and Sarah (nee Fulton) Baker. In 1940, Zane graduated from Steele High School and went on to honorably serve in the US Army, South Pacific Theatre, during WWII. He was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan and Dayton area resident. Zane worked until he was 85 years old and spent more than 50 years working in the transportation industry. Zane is survived by wife JoAnn; son David (Sue); daughter Diane (Ron); 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter. Predeceased by great-grandson David Zane Baker. Private services with Army Honors are scheduled. Services in care of Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at DaytonFunerals.com.

