Baker, Yvonne LaShawn



Age 54, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2024, at New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2000 Catalpa Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



