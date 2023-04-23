Baker, Virginia R.



VIRGINIA R. (WAGONER) BAKER, 96, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was born in Barbour County, West Virginia on December 28, 1926, the daughter of the late Leonard S. and Iva (Everson) Wagoner. She is survived by her children, Phillip (Ann) Baker, Gene (Debbie) Baker, David (Deb) Baker, Linda Evans, Denise (Jay) Cost, and Carolyn (Henry) Cook; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Carrel Wagoner; sister-in-law, Kathryn Everson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Roy A. Baker in 2020 and brothers, Hayward, Frank, Charles and Ruford. Virginia's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Phil Greer presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



