Baker, Thomas J. "Johnny"



Age 77, of Valdosta, GA, passed away on Friday, 24 January 2025. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday 10 February 2025 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr, Dayton, OH 45417 with Fr. Francis Tandoh officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: DAYTON NATIONAL CEMETERY. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



