BAKER, Robert F.



"Bob" "Bake"



83, passed away peacefully at Forest Glen Health Center on June 11, 2022. He was born



October 5, 1938, in Springfield, the son of Louise (Foley) Leach. Bob and his wife Beckie were married in Dobson, North



Carolina, on July 24, 1959. They were married 62 years. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1956 and attended Wittenberg University. He retired from International Harvester after 43 years of service. He loved and was very proud of his three beautiful, talented daughters: Nicki (Matt) Warye, Jodi (John) McKinney and Jamie (Mike) Marshall; wonderful grandchildren, Conner (Megan) Warye, Logan Warye, Sam and Owen McKinney, Caitlin and Kellen Marshall; great grandchildren, Jackson and Drew Warye. He is survived by his loving



sister, Nancy (Dave) Neer; sister-in-law, Patti Kitchen and



several nieces and nephews. Bob was a dedicated weight lifter, runner and student of Karate. He loved his family bow hunting trips to Michigan and trips to the Florida beaches. He found great pleasure working in his yard and always had a large selection of lovely flowers. Bob looked forward to spending crazy vacation times with his high school buddies and their spouses: the Hupps, Howes, Blackstones, Neers and Somers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and John Leach, sister, Darlene Leach, grandparents, Esther and Stewart Foley, brother-in-law, Jim Kitchen and his friend and companion, Rusty. The family would like to extend their



sincere thanks to the entire staff at Forest Glen Health Center and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their care, companionship and friendship during Bob's stay. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 12:00pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11:00am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wittenberg University Athletic Department.

