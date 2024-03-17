Baker, Marjorie

Baker (Morgan), Marjorie "Fern"



Marjorie "Fern" (Morgan) Baker, age 83, of West Carrollton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Kettering, OH. She was born on July 10, 1940 in Hyden, KY to the late Hughie and Winnie (Collett) Morgan. In addition to her parents, Fern is preceded in death by five brothers, Kenneth Merle, Delmar, Daniel, Roy, and Cornelius Morgan. Fern is survived by a loving husband of 65 years, Melvin Baker of West Carrollton; two daughters, Sherry (Kevin) Davis of West Carrollton and Kathy Baker of Dayton; three grandchildren, Dakota Short of West Carrollton, Rebekah (Frank) Hudson of Dayton, and Nicholas Cooper of Dayton; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Anne and Connor David Hudson; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Fern was such a loving and kind wife and grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, garden, cook, clean, travel "down home" to relive her memories in the hills of Kentucky and watch nature around her from her porch, which was always decorated with flowers. Fern will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek. Pastor David Tackett to officiate.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com