BAKER, Janet M.



Janet M. Baker, 91, of Dialton, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born March 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Roy and Clara Canter. Janet



retired from Northwestern



Local Schools, where she worked in the library. She was a past member of Pike TWP



Ladies Auxiliary. Janet enjoyed baking and loved her dogs



Cuddles and Pepper. She is preceded in death by her husband Lewis "Louie" Baker; brother Robert Canter; sisters Mary V. Baker and Donna Wiant. Janet is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Gary and Debbie Baker; grandsons Bryan



(Audrey) Baker, Frank (Faith) Baker and David (fiancée Taylor Hamblin) Baker; great-grandchildren Grant, Emma, Asher and Waylon; friends Doris McFarland and Mary Andrus; and



several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday,



September 30, 2021, from 5-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Janet will be Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Pike TWP Fire Association, 8440 Troy Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



