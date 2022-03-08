Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

BAKER, Gloria

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAKER (Horvath), Gloria

Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Huff) Horvath.

Gloria was employed by and retired from the Hamilton City Schools after 35 years of dedicated service as an elementary classroom teacher. She had been principal at Madison and Hayes elementary schools.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Tanya (Jim) Coffey and Mary Baker; her 3 beloved granddaughters, Stacey, Rebecca and Fayelynn; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Vicki Rhodis and

Cindy Campbell.

Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Flora Horvath; sister Juanita Jones; 2 brothers,

Joseph Horvath and Rick Lewis.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Visitation from 6:00-8:00pm, Wednesday in the funeral Home. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
NEWKOLD, Julia
4
DEMOLET-KNIFFIN, Carole
5
EDWARDS, Billy
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top