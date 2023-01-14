springfield-news-sun logo
BAKER, FLOYD

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BAKER, Floyd

Floyd Baker, age 98, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital January 12, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Lois and many family members. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12 noon at Grace United Methodist Church, 1200 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be take place privately at Millville Cemetery. Please see full obituary, memorial contributions and condolences at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

