BAKER, Edward L. "Ted"



77, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on



Monday afternoon, October 11, 2021. He was born on October 11, 1944, in Cranston, Rhode Island, the son of



Edward and Helene (Tanner) Baker Sr. Ted proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a quality control engineer in the aerospace industry for many years and previously worked as an agent for Allstate Insurance. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary (Stickney) Baker; daughters, Sunny (Shane) Pullins and Amy Baker; grandchildren, Karmen Baker, Cheyane Lokai, Ryan Miller, and Ryleigh Pullins; brothers, Bruce (Laurie) Baker, Bill Baker and Scott (Penny) Baker; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the nurses and staff at Interim Hospice, Comfort Keepers and the Dayton V.A. for their devoted care. Ted's funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Ted's memory to Interim



Hospice, 7009 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424 or the Dayton V.A. (www.dayton.va.gov). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



