BAKER, Donald



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com