BAKER, David P.



age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. He was born December 9, 1943, to Zane and Jo Ann Baker in Dayton, Ohio. David graduated from Wilber Wright High School, class of 1962 and Ohio University, class of 1966. He taught for 31 years at Dayton Public Schools. David was predeceased by his parents Zane and Jo Ann Baker and his grandson David Baker. He is survived by his wife Sue, sister Diane (Ron) Rohner, children Michael (Makayla) Baker, Mollie (Tom) Ritchie, Tim (Karyn) Baker, grandchildren Erin (RJ) Morrison, Emily (Ruddy) Sanchez, Lizzie Ritchie (Jon), Wyatt Baker, Ben Baker, Luke Baker, Helena Baker, Noah Baker, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. David loved his family, students, and coaching sports. Private services will be held November 7th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Phillipsburg Community Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com