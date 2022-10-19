BAKER, Charles Raymond



Charles Raymond Baker of Bellefontaine, Ohio, shucked his mortal coil in the early morning hours of October 14, 2022.



He was born December 27, 1926, in Plain City, Ohio, to John W. and Addie Baker, the 2nd oldest of 12 children having 7 brothers and 4 sisters. Known to his family and friends as "Ray" or "Chuck."



An ordinary man who lived an extraordinary life. He was a hard worker his whole life and learned to have a joy with his work. Having a variety of livelihoods as a farmer, a military man, business owner, as a carpenter and a 32-year career at North American Aviation. He served in Germany, in the 3rd Army, 140th Chemical Warfare General Service Company as a Tech 5 Sergeant, bomb specialist, 3 years from 1944-1946. After honorable discharge he later returned to the Army serving in Hawaii and Korea another three years. He remained a fierce patriot his whole life. After his time in the military, he was employed at North American Aviation from 1951-1983 working in hydraulics and then as the lead man in antennas. He was raised near Hocking Hills, traveled all over the United States, living for some time out west in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also lived in London, Columbus, and Bellefontaine, Ohio.



He was inducted as a Freemason in 1956. Gifted with his imagination and skill he had many hobbies. As a younger man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and had a fondness for boating that led to owning a 48 foot houseboat and a 22 ft cruiser. He was happiest when tinkering and was a talented woodworker and though he would never say so, an artist with antique restoration. He enjoyed model airplanes, toy making, tractor restoration, playing cards, chopping wood, time with friends and family, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's ballgames and doting on his wife Jennie. A humble and intelligent man that could regale others with his storytelling for hours. A quick smile and easy laugh with an infectious sense of humor. He will be missed and remembered.



He is survived by his wife Jennie, his sisters Shirley Pitts (John), Phyllis Scott, and Dorothy Mosser, children and step-children: Mike Baker, Tom (Melanie) Baker, Don Baker, Darlene Muro, Lorna (Mike) Springer, Toni King, Rick (Kaori) Cecil, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Vernon Baker and grandson Robert Baker.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 5-7pm, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, where Masonic services will be held at 6:30pm followed by military rites provided by members of the Logan County Honor Guard.



