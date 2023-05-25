Baker, Betty Eileen



Age 99 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Monday May 22, 2023 at 9:05 p.m. at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on August 1, 1923 in Hamilton, Ohio the youngest daughter of Lawrence and Marcella (Dunnigan) Hinkel. She was educated in St. Ann School and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1941. On September 15, 1942, in St. Ann Church she married George H. Baker and he preceded her in death on March 21, 2008. She was a lifetime member of St. Ann Church. Betty was very active and loved playing cards with her family and many friends and card clubs. She is survived by her children, Ken (Linda) Baker, Rick (Ruth) Baker and Doug (Ann Bowling) Baker; grandchildren, Sheri (Erik Leoni) Baker, Staci (Michael) Blaylock, Scott (Kelly) Lindner, Nick (Jerri) Lindner, Travis (Deanna) Baker, Tracey (Tyler) Waltz, Annie (Dane Wood) Baker; her great-grandchildren, Gabbi, Grant, Taylor, Addie, Emma, Brandon, Lilly, Weston, Sophia and Nora; also many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, daughter Linda S. Lindner on May 11, 2007, granddaughter Allie Baker on November 25, 2005, grandson Dennis Scott Baker on July 31, 2022, siblings, Marie Bufler, Bert Schutte, Vi Windsor, Marge Schuster, Dot Wessel, Robert Hinkel, Wilbur "Slim" Hinkel and Al Hinkel. Visitation will be on Tuesday May 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road., Ross, Ohio followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu, of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Badin High School, "Allie Baker" Scholarship Fund, 571 New London Road., Hamilton, Ohio in Betty's memory. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

