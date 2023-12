Baker, Bernice

Baker (Trigg), Bernice Kathryn



Bernice was born May 7, 1933 to Albert Jack and Myrtle (Johnson) Trigg. Bernice retired from GM Truck & Bus, a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary (Post 328) and VFW Post 3808.



She leaves to cherish her memory 1 grandson Charles Nobles; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson, and several family members and friends.



Memorial service is Saturday, December 23 at 11:00 a.m. Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave Dayton, OH 45406. For the full obituary, visit www.pryorcfh.com/obituary/Bernice-Baker



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com