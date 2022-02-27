BAKER, Angela Marie



Angie, as most called her, was born in Rome, New York, on 22 March 1945. She is survived by her older brother of nine years who now resides in Florida; her loving husband for fifty-five wonderful years; two delightful sons, Ryan and Paul, and three grandchildren, Brenden, Niley, and Eli, and her two very best friends, Sharon and Lin. Angie had many distinguishing characteristics; she loved to cook and not just for family. Her mother, Elizabeth or just



Beta, instilled a love of cooking that would last her entire life. She also had the proverbial 'green thumb', enjoyed fishing, traveling to visit distant friends, being by the seashore, walking through forests, was excellent with interior decorating and color coordination, and deeply loved animals. At a young age she helped her father with his store in Rome and learned about business, how to organize, and work with people;



valuable lessons for her future. In high school, the Rome Free Academy (RFA), Angie was active in several clubs: Future Nurses, guitar, and was the business manager for the yearbook. After RFA she went to nursing school and earned her



License Practical Nurse (LPN) degree. Her first job was back in Rome as an Emergency Room LPN. Soon, she became the backbone of the Emergency Room (ER), assuming many



Registered Nurse responsibilities. In ER her tender and understanding heart lessened the trauma of her patients. She was always ready to do more, help others, and be a kindhearted leader. These traits would become her future at the Kenmore Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, New York while Steve went to



Buffalo State for his Bachelor of Science degree in manufacturing. From childhood on she always had a dog, and sometimes also a cat, as part of her family. She financially supported SICSA: Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals. If you would care to support SICSA that would be greatly appreciated by those unfortunate animals (8172



Washington Church Rd, Washington, OH 45458 and



https://www.sicsa.org/give/). But most of all she was an avid volunteer; always wanting to help. When Ryan, our first son, was attending kindergarten in Ballston Spa, upstate New York, she was an active PTO member and helped with various class activities. After moving to Tucson, Arizona she initially was a PTO member there too. Angie's volunteering in many school events continued and she then became its President. One event was the school's two day weekend Star Wars



Festival. She was a very good organizer and leader assuring every detail went smoothly. Upon moving to Beavercreek



Angie continued to be vigorously involved in the PTO and volunteering. Angie was a major supporter and organizer of Shaw Elementary School Festivals, Ferguson Junior High activities, and the High School's '24 Hour Challenge Relay' on



Memorial Day weekends for five consecutive years. Also, she used her culinary expertise to provide tasty items at the fund raising concessions stands at these events. During this period Angie was an aid for the 'special needs' children beginning at Shaw School, and for some students, continuing to the Beavercreek High School. Most of them had good minds but had physical problems. She referred to them lovingly as "her kids" and they loved her a great deal as she did them.



Although she cherished them all, one was very special to her; David Jurkovich. He was unusually intelligent and personable. She helped him through all his school years and some afterward. She also assisted the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Area B's "K" runs in providing refreshments to the contestants and spectators. Additionally, she was active with refreshments support during the Area B Engineering Division's function for the yearly Summer Events at the air base. For years her



dependable assistance was there at the Beavercreek Woman's League's kitchen, setting up refreshments before the meetings began, which included cleaning up afterwards. Also, for several years she ran its raffle ticket activity for the Scholarship Luncheon. During this long period of activity, she also participated in several American Civil War Reenactments locally and as far off as western Kentucky and eastern Ohio, wearing her own time period clothing. Some would expect that Angela's passing would leave an empty spot in our hearts.



Although, she will be dearly missed she filled that void with countless endearing memories of a loving caring mother, a forever captivating wife, lifelong companion, and an adoring, sympathetic, and charming woman to her family and



abundant friends. Angie's advice to others sums up her life and experiences: "Life is very fragile so enjoy every minute



before it's taken from you; volunteer, work hard, and be



happy with yourself." A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432).

