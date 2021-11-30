springfield-news-sun logo
X

BAIN, Sharon

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAIN, Sharon Ann

71, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Oakwood Village. Sharon was born June 4, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, to Robert P. and Betty J. (Coppock) Jenkins. She was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. She was

also a member of the Union Club and Moose Lodge. Survivors include her brother, Gary Jenkins; three nieces, Jessica Lynn (Sammy) Bekka, Kimberly (Gary) Nickle and Mallory (Chris) Vanuch; and one nephew, Robert Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David in 2006; and three brothers, Robert "Butch" Jenkins, Charles Jenkins and Richard Jenkins. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
AUGLIARO, James
3
ACRES, Tyler
4
CHATMON, RAYMOND
5
MERRIMAN, Larry
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top