BAILUM, Henry E.



Henry E. Bailum was born July 15, 1946, to the late Henry and Frances (Johnson) Bailum.



Henry retired from Mercy Medical Center after 48 years of dedicated service. He loved to bowl. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Bailum; sons,



Carlos, Kenneth and Randy; daughters, Christina, MeChelle, Stefanie and Heather; brother, John Bailum and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and William and grandson, Avery Bailum. Visitation is Friday, May 27, 2022, from 12:30 p.m.



until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



