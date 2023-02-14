BAILEY, John Conger



04/11/1944 - 02/02/2023



John Conger Bailey, 78, died at Tidewell Hospice House in Bradenton, Florida, on February 2, 2023, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.



He was born in Norwalk, Ohio, on April 11, 1944, the son of Clayton Bailey and Julia Conger Bailey Boyer. He graduated from Willard High School in 1962. As a young man he served in the US Marine Reserves. John earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Ashland College in 1967. He spent his entire career at International Harvester in Springfield and Urbana until he retired.



John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He will be remembered by friends and family for his outstanding sense of humor and the way he could tell a good story.



A memorial service is planned for the family at a later date.

