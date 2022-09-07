springfield-news-sun logo
X

BAILEY, Jettie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAILEY, Jr., Jettie Harold

Born January 17, 1949, in Middletown, Ohio, to Jettie and Elsie May Bailey. Passed away September 2 age 73. He leaves to cherish his memory one son Christopher Tipton, four brothers: Dwight Bailey (Debra), Michael A. Bailey, I (Patsy), Jettie A. Bailey (Shauntee'), and Eugene Bailey (Nicole), four sisters: Frances Truss (Joseph), Carol Howard, Collis Newland (Tony) and Delsia Taylor, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11am, at Faith United Church, 9 Baltimore Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. Michael A. Bailey I, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
SMITH, Gerald
3
SEXTON, James
4
THOMAS, David
5
RUSE, Ralph
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top