BAILEY, Hattie

BAILEY (Hood),



Hattie Pearl



Hattie Pearl (Hood) Bailey was born on August 27, 1937, in



Columbus, Georgia, to the late Willie Milton and Josephine Celeste (Lewis) Hood. Hattie,



affectionately known as



"Fannie Lee" was the fourth of eleven children.



Hattie was educated in the local schools of Muscogee County, Georgia, graduating in 1955 from William H. Spencer High School. After leaving high school, she entered Cosmetology School and worked as a beautician in Columbus, GA.



After graduating from high school, Hattie married her high school sweetheart, James W. (Sonny) Turner. To this union one son was born, Michael James Turner. Although the bond of marriage dissolved, her son Michael remained her first and eternal love.



Hattie moved to Hamilton in 1958 where she met and married Elmore Bailey. This marriage created a truly blended family. Elmore had three sons from a previous marriage, Elmer, James, and David, then Michael was melded into the mix. To this marriage two additional children were born, Walter



Bernard and Anita LaChonne. Hattie loved and adored her children.



Hattie was employed by Mercy Hospital for 33 years beginning at Mercy Hamilton and then moving to Mercy Fairfield upon its completion. Hattie had such a way of lighting up a room that Mercy created a position for her, Surgical Liaison. She counseled the patients' families in the surgical waiting room; comforting them and keeping them informed.



Hattie worked in her community as long as she was able. As a resident of Fourth Street, she worked with neighborhood watch, walked the streets for voter registration, and was on the Board of Directors for the BTW Community Center to name a few.



Weaved throughout Hattie's life has been her dedication to the church; she loved the Lord and had an undying relationship with Him, but she also loved church ministry. We know her for her singing ministry. From Locust Hill in Midland, GA, to the Inspirational Chorus at Israel Baptist Church to the



Choral Ensemble at Pilgrim Baptist Church, her melodious voice can still be heard filling the rafters. But singing only encompassed one part of her multi-faceted ministry. As a devout student of the Word of God, Hattie spent her adult life teaching and spreading the Gospel at every given opportunity with an unwavering boldness. Her spiritual eyes were opened during the pastorate of the Rev. Dr. Lloyd C. Blue who introduced the Israel Baptist Church to Bill Bright's Campus Crusade for Christ Ministries and Billy Graham's Evangelistic Association. This awakened a voracious appetite for the Word of God and sparked a fire and desire that all be saved that remained until death.



As a member of Pilgrim, Hattie served as a Sunday School Teacher, Director of Christian Education, Co-Chairman of the Trustee Board, and was among the first women to be



ordained as Deacon in the church. She worked and sang until her health began to fail - even then, she would struggle to try and make it to service, slowly strolling down the aisle making her way to her seat.



She is preceded in death by: her parents, Willie Milton and Josephine Hood; her husband, Elmore Bailey; one son: Michael Turner; two step-sons: Elmer and James "Boxcar" Bailey; four daughters-in-law: Shirley T. Bailey, Ora Jean Bailey, Marcia Bailey, and Michelle Bailey; four grandchildren: Eleanor,



Stephen, Beatrice, and Florence Bailey; four brothers: Freddie, Willie E., John Henry, and Lewis Hood; three sisters: Doris Hood, Gloria Thornton, and Gracie Wofford; four brothers-in-law: Bobby Daniel, Eddie W. Thornton, John Wofford, and Jimmie Crawford.



Left to cherish her memories are her devoted son, Walter Bailey of Hamilton, Ohio; her loving daughter, Anita LaChonne Bailey of Cincinnati, Ohio; One step-son, David



(Cherie) Bailey of Albany, Georgia; two sisters, Josephine



Crawford, and Loretta Daniel both of Columbus, Georgia; and one brother, Theodore (Kicha) Hood of Columbus, Georgia; grandchildren: Maria (Larry) Boykin, Michael (Jolanda) Bailey, Gary Bailey, Corrine Bailey, Laura Bailey, David Bailey, Edna Sawyer Bailey, Dana Bailey, Lorena Bailey Maxwell, James



Bailey, Michael Jr. Turner, Walter Bailey, Maria Turner,



Antoine Turner, Lareeta Turner, Love Turner, Ashley, Aungelique, and Jaliyah Bailey; a godson Keonte Sowell; a special nephew Andrew "Dickey" Thompson; and special devoted friends Beverly Hunn, Liz Reese, Beverly Sutton, and Yvonne Hickman.



Visitation is from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church, 711 S. 4th Street, Hamilton (45011). The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am.



Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 1602 Greenwood, Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



Walker Funeral Home, 532 South 2nd Street, Hamilton (45011) is honored to serve the Bailey family. Please call 513.251.6200 or visit www.HerbWalker.com for additional information.

