BACK, Shelby Jean



Age 82, passed away June 19, 2021, at Bickford of Middletown. She was born to the late John D. and Malva Dixon in Jeremiah, Kentucky, on November 25, 1938. Shelby enjoyed playing games, sewing, sitting outside and watching the hummingbirds. She also loved spending time with her family and fishing. Shelby was a member of Unity Baptist of Middletown, Ohio. Shelby is survived by her daughter Pam (Greg) Suiter; grandchildren Heather (Matt) Loper, Jamie Moore, Jeremy (Ashley) Suiter; great-grandchildren Zeke Loper, Zach Suiter, Alice Suiter and Eleanor Suiter. She is also survived by her sisters Vesteen Back and Dana Palmer. Shelby was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Back; parents; daughter Kimberly Jean Moore and numerous brothers and sisters. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45042 on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 9:00am-10:00am with a funeral service to follow at 10:00am. Officiating the service will be Pastor Bobby Reed. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. www.bakerstevensparramore.com



