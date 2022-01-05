BACK, Dorothy May



Age 90, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,



December 30, 2021, at Sycamore Medical Center. She was born May 7, 1931, in Eaton, Ohio, to the late Glenn and Florence (Via) Wysong.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert N. Back.



Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Connie Carrel of Miamisburg, Ohio; and son and daughter-in-law, Dwight Back and Michele Gardill of Satellite Beach, Florida; granddaughters, Michele (Josh) Suffron, Amanda (Mike) Helmes and Amy Carrel; great-grandchildren, Christian Suffron, Scarlett Helmes, Ethan Helmes and Penelope Suffron.



She was Valedictorian of Miamisburg High School Class of 1949 (the "49ers") and loved planning and participating in her class reunions. Dorothy worked for and managed credit unions for over 50 years. She began her career at Topco Federal Credit Union and retired from River Valley Credit Union.



Dorothy was a life-long member of Trinity Church of Miamisburg where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Bazaar Ladies, was Guild Treasurer and a charter



member of the Trinity Bell Choir in 1992 and continued to play until 2015.



A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday, January 6 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E. Linden Avenue. A memorial service will be held on



Friday, January 7 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Church of Miamisburg; Pastor Joe Getts, officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Trinity Church of Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

