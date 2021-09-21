springfield-news-sun logo
BACH, Linda

BACH, Linda A.

Age 69 of Kettering, passed away September 12, 2021. She is preceded in death by her partner Kenneth Phann,

parents John and Kathleen Dietrick and son Phillip Bach. She is survived by sister Kathy (John) McEldowney; daughters Robin Shaw (Brett Murray) and Nicole (James) Walker;

grandchildren Mara, Daniel and Andrew; her great-grandchildren Averie and

Gabriel; all of her nieces, nephews and cousins as well as long time friends. Linda centered her world around her family. She will live in our loving memories forever.

