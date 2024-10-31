Babyak, Udean Smith

Smith Babyak, Udean Susan



Smith Babyak, Udean Susan, 83 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024 in her home. She was born in Springfield on May 1, 1941 the daughter of Roscoe and Alta (Coulson) Votaw. She was a 1959 graduate of Springfield High School and a 1970 graduate of Wittenberg University with a bachelor's degree in education. Udean retired as a teacher from the Springfield City Schools after more than 29 years of service. She is a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and she was a church organist for more than 50 years. Survivors include her husband, James Babyak; three children and spouses, William Eric (Tricia) Smith, Curtis Hugh (Joanne) Smith, Sr. and Jennifer (Kevin) Bowen; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother, Ross Cole Votaw and numerous step-children and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Hugh Smith, Jr. and her son, Jeffrey Michael Smith. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Gil Santiago officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Organ Fund.



