BABBITT, Eunice Margaret



BABBITT, Eunice Margaret 96, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully Friday, September 1, 2023. Eunice was born December 6, 1926 in Rodman, NY to the late Myron Monroe and Lena Mabel (Reed) Babbitt. Also predeceasing her are her siblings Hadley Babbitt, Evelyn McKie, Ronald Babbitt, Betty Babbitt and Cecil Babbitt. Eunice leaves to cherish her memory, her brother Reginald (Andrea) Babbitt of TN, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Eunice was a member of the Red Hat Society and had served as Queen Bee, she enjoyed bowling, and knitted hats, mittens and afghan's and donated them numerous veteran organizations.



To leave a message or share a special memory of Eunice with her family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com