AVERY, Christopher Dean

29, of Springfield, passed away August 9, 2021. He was born December 9, 1991, in Springfield, the son of Loren and Garnet (Patterson) Avery. Mr. Avery was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Survivors include his father, Loren

Avery; five sisters, Jess Lynn, Brit Nichole, Katie, Stacey and Liz; three brothers, Tyler, Matt and John, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday in the Frist Pentecostal Church of God, 2328 Selma Road, Springfield, with Pastor David Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the services. Arrangements are being

handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com

