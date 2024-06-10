Auten, Thomas Andrew

Auten, Dr. Thomas "Tom"



Dr. Thomas Andrew Auten age 66, of Los Angeles, passed away on October 26, 2023, due to respiratory failure from nonsmoker's lung cancer. Born on September 21, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio to Charles H. Auten and Andra F. Clemens, Tom graduated from Wayne High School '75 and attended Sinclair Community College where he played as a point guard on the basketball team. Pursuing an education degree, Tom transferred to Wilmington College and excelled as a scholar athlete, playing basketball and graduating Magna Cum Laude. Later, he received his Master's in Exercise Science with top honors from the University of Dayton, and just before his passing, Tom received his educational doctorate from Antioch University. A health and fitness teacher, coach, and an exercise science expert, Tom helped other people gain fitness and reach their personal goals for over 4 decades. Tom raised his first son, Brian and taught at Hillel Academy then Oakwood High School where he taught Physical Education, Health, and coached Basketball and soccer. The family then moved to Los Angeles, California. Tom worked for Los Angeles Unified School District until his passing. Tom is succeeded by three sons adding: Jacob and Nathan with his beloved and adoring wife Andrea of 35 years, their wives Kristian and Shanice Auten, baby granddaughter, Alice, Kristi Corkins, mother of Nicholas and Logan Auten, Silas and Caden Busk, and cherished sister Linda Shisler, her husband, Tom David Shisler, Tom's brother Gary Clemens and sister Lisa Clemens, his brothers-in-law, Mike, Doug, and Joe Magill, and his beloved nieces and nephews, Matthew and Andrew Shisler, Kyle, Kaitlin (Magill), Jackson, and Rose Morrison, Max and Hunter Magill Maggie Magill, Caitlyn and Kendall Farnsworth, Jonathan Clemens, Ashley, Kayla, and William Davis.



Tom worked at Lake Balboa College Prep Magnet K-12, as a teacher and program administrator, Athletic Director, and Boys' Basketball coach. A member of LAUSD's Physical Education Cadre, Tom contributed to district planning, focusing on their PE standards. To honor Tom's legacy, Lake Balboa College Prep has renamed their playing field the Tom Auten Athletic Field. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Dayton, Ohio July 13, 2024, at 11:00 am. All are welcome.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com