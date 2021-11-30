AUGLIARO, James



Michael "Jimmy"



Age 44, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpected Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born January 15, 1977. Jimmy was a lifelong resident of



Dayton, Ohio. He graduated in 1995 at Meadowdale High School. He worked for Mahle (previously know as Chrysler corporation) for 18 years. He enjoyed online gaming and was a Sports enthusiast. Jimmy loved spending quality time with his family. He had a heart of gold. He was a light hearted individual with a good sense of humor and was an absolute joy to be around. Jimmy touched many lives with his warm personality. Growing up he spent a lot of time at Dianna's home, his big sister hanging out with his nephews Ryan and BJ. He was a big part of our family. My husband, Bobby, and Jimmy became close friends. They would talk for hours. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Augliaro and Lillian Dye; brothers Danny and Larry; and sister, Sissy (Jean). Jimmy will be missed by his sisters,



Dianna (Bobby) Sams and Brenda Evans; brother, James Evans (Barb); nephews, Ryan McCray (Kelley) Brad McCray (Kelli); and many more nieces and nephews. Services will be held |privately by the family. To share a memory of Jimmy with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com