Atterberry, Mattie

Atterberry (Harrison), Mattie Pearl



Age 82, passed away on July 9, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation 10:30am - 11:00am. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery, Philadelphia and Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available via The Canaan Missionary Church Facebook Live.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral