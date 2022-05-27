springfield-news-sun logo
ASTERINO, Elizabeth Ann

27, of Springfield, passed away on Monday morning, May 23, 2022, at Kettering Medical

Center following a brief illness. She was born February 5, 1995, in Santa Clara, California, to

Kevin and Victoria (Cupps) Asterino. In addition to her

parents of Urbana, Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Ashton Jace Shields and Liam

Alexander Weast; her fiance', Kris Chapman; and brothers, Kevin Asterino Jr. and Jonathan Asterino. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Margaret (Mike) Evilsizor, Maryellen (Dave) Johnson, Terrye Barile, Pam Perego, Twila Cupps, Julie

(Richard) Hudson, Melissa Cupps, Roger Asterino, Mike Asterino, James Asterino, and David Asterino; and many

cousins and friends, including Kristen, Roxanne and Jordan. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Elizabeth's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the

funeral home with Rev. Fr. Larry Gearhart presiding. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

