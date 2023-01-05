ASKINS, Frances

ASKINS (Curran), Frances J.



Age 83 of Brookville, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, watching the Cincinnati Reds and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons: David (Barbara) Askins, Michael (Debra) Askins, Robert (Kimberly) Askins, grandchildren: Jennifer, Amy (Dustin), Joseph, Alyssa, Madeline, Tyler, Gaar (Teah), Austin (Jennifer), 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: James "Rocky" Askins, parents: John and Rose Mary (Solger) Curran Sr., siblings: Robert Curran, John Curran Jr., Margaret Curran, Catherine Elizabeth Miller, Thomas Curran, Rose Mary Thurman, JoAnn Sullivan and grandson: Cody Holp. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Just Like Home Elderly Care or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Frances and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



