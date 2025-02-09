Askins, Donald Robert "Bob"



age 83, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully at Hospice on February 3, 2025, after a life filled with love, faith, and dedication to family, friends, and community. Born on April 26, 1941, to Donald and Rosine Askins, Bob grew up in Dayton and graduated from Belmont High School in 1959. He earned his Bachelor's (1963) and Master's (1974) degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dayton and applied his expertise in a fulfilling 39-year career with the University of Dayton Research Institute, retiring in 2003 as a Distinguished Research Engineer. On January 6, 1968, he married Carol Budde, beginning a journey of love, partnership, and devotion that spanned 57 years. Together, they raised two beloved daughters, Amy Askins (Chris Schairbaum) and Jenni Askins Kershaw (Jim Kershaw), and were blessed with five cherished grandchildren: Jake, Joey, and Cooper Schairbaum, and Evan and Julia Kershaw. He loved watching his daughters and grandchildren grow into the remarkable people they have become, finding joy in coaching them, attending their activities, and celebrating their accomplishments. He also enjoyed countless holiday gatherings, memorable vacations, and decades of special moments with the extended Budde family of John and Louise Budde of Columbus, Steve and Cindy Budde of Kettering, Jeanne Budde and Bruce Dadisman of Columbus, Jim and Nancy Budde of Dayton, and 10 nieces and nephews and their families. A man of deep faith, Bob was a dedicated member of Otterbein United Methodist/New Hope Church for over 58 years, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, administrative council chair, and treasurer. In 2012, he became a member of Church of the Cross United Methodist, where he continued his service as a visitation minister and a member of the archive committee. His faith community was a central part of his life, and he treasured the friendships he formed there. He especially enjoyed the 13+ years of learning and thoughtful discussion shared with friends in his Bereans Sunday School class. Bob found great fulfillment in his many civic engagements, hobbies, and interests. From 2002 to 2019, he served on the boards of East End Community Charter School and Ruskin School. A talented bagpiper, he was a proud member of the St. Andrews Pipes & Drums since 1990. An avid sportsman, he spent many years in the St. Paul's golf league and regularly played tennis as a Charter Member at Five Seasons Sports Club. A lifelong fan of University of Dayton basketball and football, Bob loved following the Flyers and reminiscing about historic seasons and standout players. A loyal season ticket holder since the days of the UD Fieldhouse, he was also a past president and long-time member of UD Flyers Club. He cherished time with friends, especially his regular breakfast and lunch groups, where conversations covered every topic under the sun. Bob enjoyed reading and discussing world history and meticulously documented his own personal and family history through an extensive autobiography and detailed genealogy research. He traveled to 48 states and internationally throughout Europe and Canada. He was a talented handyman and woodworker as well as a model train enthusiast. Bob considered his life an abundant blessing. He was grateful for the love and life he shared with Carol, for the family he adored, and for the many friendships and interests that enriched his journey. His parting prayer is for his loved ones to continue to embrace life with gratitude and share many blessings throughout their lives. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2011 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Memorial Service is planned for 12:00 followed by a luncheon on site. Private burial will take place at a later time. If desired, donations may be made to New Hope Church, Church of the Cross U.M., or the American Cancer Society.



