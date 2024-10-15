Askew, Justin Semaj Lee



Justin Semaj Lee Askew, age 23, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am to 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.



