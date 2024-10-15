Askew, Justin

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Askew, Justin Semaj Lee

Justin Semaj Lee Askew, age 23, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am to 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lamb, Catherine
2
Bruckman, Clyde
3
Granzow, Juanita
4
Parrish, Andrew
5
Mead, Ronald