Ashton, Carolyn

Ashton (Bowling), Carolyn B.



Carolyn Ashton – Age 93 of Fairfield Township, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. Carolyn worked as a teacher, retiring from Fairfield North Elementary School. She is survived by her son Todd Ashton. Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, from 11 AM until time of service (12 Noon) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Pastor Julie Alsip officiating. www.avancefuneralhome.com