ASHER, Mossie



Mossie was born in Harlan, Kentucky, on January 22, 1929, to Lewis and Myrtle Roark. She worked, and retired from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Mossie was also a life-long member of the Church of God, both in Oxford and Camden. She was a caring and loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, who enjoyed gardening, fishing, hiking, and canning vegetables from their garden. Mossie was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; son, Ralph; and granddaughter, Michelle. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, JB Asher; sister, Hazel Smith; her 6 children, Lonnie (Sandy), Ronnie (Mary), Donnie, Diana (Randy), Justin (Cyndy), and Darlene (Tim); grandchildren, Jeff (Ashley), Jammie, Dustin (Crystal), Aric, John, Peter, Chloe, Jacob, Josh, Eric (Eleathia), Wayne (Neisha), Brandi, Joey, Becky, Malinda, Johnathan, Kristen,



Lacy, Senica; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her 2 dogs, Junior and Sox. Her kind heart and her Godly example will be missed by those that loved her and those who knew her. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 6 from 11AM to 1PM at BALES FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com

