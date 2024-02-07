Ashenfelter, Mary Ann



Mary Ann (Monroe, Clark) Ashenfelter, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died February 4, 2024. She was born December 4, 1934, to Edgar and Mary Louise (Hay) Monroe. Mary Ann graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1957 and from Miami University of Ohio in 1961 with a BS in Education. She taught at the Hong Kong International School and in Tecumseh and Urbana public schools. Throughout her life she participated in musical and theatrical groups, book clubs, and class reunions. Having grown up in Crystal Lake, she proudly served as president and secretary of the Crystal Lake Property Owners Association, as did her parents before her. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, and brother Robert (Sandra) Monroe. She is survived by her beloved daughters Deborah Craven and Cynthia (Chris) Induni; treasured grandchildren Luke Craven, Laura Craven, Samantha Induni, and Anna Induni; brother William (Lin) Monroe; Barry Clark, father of her daughters; and many dear friends and relatives. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 20th at the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar, and Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle from 10 am-12 noon with a graveside service to follow at Donnelsville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





