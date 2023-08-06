Ashburn, Albert Lee



Albert Lee Ashburn, age 75, of Dayton, passed away on July 26, 2023. He was born on November 11, 1947 in Clarkrange, Tennessee to the late Earl and Carrie Ashburn. Albert enjoyed camping and fishing. He loved animals, especially his dog, Lucky. He also loved his trucks. He liked listening to Country music and watching Westerns. He loved gardening and growing tomatoes & cucumbers. Albert was a fantastic and loving person who will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his brothers, Burl Ashburn and Scotty Ashburn. He is survived by his partner of 36 years, Linda Stockstill; his brother, Vasco Ashburn (Susie Slivinski); his sister, Gladys Childress (Earl); daughter, Teresa; nephews, Keith Ashburn (Michelle), Rick Ashburn, David Ashburn (Sherry), Steve Ashburn (Sharon); nieces, Debbie, Sharon, and Tammy; sister-in-law, JoAnn Ashburn; and many extended family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to gather to remember Albert from 1:30pm to 3:30pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Albert or to leave a special message of his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



