ARVAI, Robert

ARVAI, Sr.,



Robert Mitchell



Our honorable and loving father, Robert Mitchell Arvai, Sr., passed away on April 8th, 2021, at the age of 76 in



Lexington, KY. His battle with cancer showed his courage in facing life's challenges with



fortitude. On his final day, he was surrounded by his wife, three children, and eldest



nephew, who he adored more than anything else in the world. Robert was a proud Air force Vietnam Veteran and Past Worshipful Master Mason, Past Worthy Eastern Star Patron at the Vandalia, Ohio, Lodge #742 for 40 years. A retired millwright from General Motors, he



always managed to find other projects to tinker on and keep himself busy. Even while he was sleeping you could see his hands busy working on something. He had a passion for



classic cars, and riding motorcycles. He had an extensive knowledge of both, which he shared with everyone. He is



survived by his wife, Marie Arvai, stepdaughter Autumn



Frazier Brock and mother to his 3 children Beverly Estelle Arvai. His three children, Shawndria Aghjayan, Robert M. Arvai, Jr., Deidre Arvai Russo, his 7 grandchildren: Rachael, Stephen, Dalton, Zola, Juliana, Jonah, Natalie, and his 2 great-grandchildren Hannah and Ellie, and his beloved aunt Alpha Marshall, nephews James Arvai, Eric Arvai, Chris Arvai, niece Crystal Arvai McGloughlin, Raina and brother Butch Arvai. He was preceded in passing by his grandparents, Mitchell and Ethyl Bryant, his parents John and Fairlene Arvai, brothers James Arvai and Ronnie Arvai, half-brother John, his uncle Benny Arvai, and nephew Todd Arvai. We will cherish the memories of him and know he is smiling down upon us all. Per his request, Robert will be celebrated and honored at the swinging bridge located near his childhood home in Breathitt County, KY, later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memorial to "Best Friends Animal Society" and/or "The VFW Post 9582, Vandalia, Ohio."

