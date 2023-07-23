Arthur, Lucille

Arthur (Knott), Lucille Ellen



LUCILLE ELLEN ARTHUR, 85, of Springfield, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She was born at home in West Virginia on March 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Harold and Beulah (Cremeans) Knott. Lucille retired from the Northeastern School District following 15 years of service. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Mechanicsburg. Lucille is survived by a son, Timothy Arthur; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Jim Twiggs; grandchildren, Josh Twiggs, Jenna (Adam) Schmidt, and Cierra Hendershot; great grandsons, Cade, Wyatt and Grady Schmidt; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Arthur; Brother, Harold "Junior" Knott; and sisters, Jean Emmons, Thelma Davis, Norma Maurice, and Barbara Smith. A celebration of Lucille's life will be held at her daughter's home, 3525 Moorefield Rd., Springfield on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





