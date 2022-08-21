ARRINGTON, Lanell



Age 80, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416.



Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

