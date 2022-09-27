ARRASMITH, Byron Lee



Age 79, of Dayton, passed away September 24, 2022. He was born August 28, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Leon and Ruth Arrasmith. In addition to his parents, Byron was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jean Arrasmith. Byron is survived by his son, Michael Arrasmith; sisters: Marilyn Stetham and Nancy Kerr (Bob); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Byron worked for Chemineer for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Christian Life Center, Anthony Wayne Pontiac Club and the Ohio Cruisers. Byron loved cars, owning a Pontiac GTO and a Corvette. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Byron or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

