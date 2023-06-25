X

Arnold, Virginia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Arnold, Virginia M.

Age 87, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Freedom-Hill Bible Church, 262 S. Conover St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Rev. Terry Hill officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Eastview Cemetery 80 Milton Ave., Newnan, GA 30263. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

