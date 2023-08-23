Arnold, Dolores A.



Dolores A. Arnold, age 82 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Dolores was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 16, 1940 to the late Paul Binegar and Margaret (Nichting) Schroyer. She graduated from Houghton Lake High School in Michigan. She worked at Krauth & Benninghofen before going to work at Beckett Paper where she retired from. Dolores enjoyed fishing, gardening and crafting, and especially enjoyed making Christmas candy for her friends and family. Dolores is survived by her husband, Carl D. Arnold; her brother, Marvin Binegar; her nieces and nephews, Tony, Mike, Ty, Gary, Dena, Mark, Robin, and Kelly; her close friends, Judy & Tim Case, her neighbors, Ray & Michelle Asher; as well as many great nieces & nephews, extended family members and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, Charles Schroyer; her brother, Ron Binegar and his wife Karen; and her nephew, Joe. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.



Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/