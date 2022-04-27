springfield-news-sun logo
X

ARNOLD, Clarence

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ARNOLD, Clarence

"Honey Bee"

Age 86 of Hanover Township, Ohio, passed away on April 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 29, 1935, in Beattyville, Kentucky, the son of Roland and Julie (McIntosh) Arnold. On September 22, 1956, he married Gloria

Margrave in Liberty, Indiana. Clarence was employed for many years at Standard Oil Company and Ford Motor Company. He was an avid beekeeper, loved gardening and could fix anything. He is survived by three children, Nancy (David) Payne, Jerry (Peggy) Arnold, and Jeff (Shelly) Arnold; three grandchildren, Nikki (Josh) Smith and Corey and Katie Arnold; three great-grandchildren, Nate, Elijah, and Liam Smith; one brother, Jay (Betty) Arnold; two sisters-in-law, Marcia Arnold Watts and Carol (Claude) Gabbard; and many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Arnold; four brothers, Clyde, Virgil, Ernest and Dudley Arnold; and one sister, Reba. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Amy Arnold

officiating. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Parkinson Support and Wellness, 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Online condolences may be made at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
ULM, Catherine
2
GAVOL, Norbert
3
FRALEY, Mark
4
CAMP, Shirley
5
HANEY, Clifford
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top