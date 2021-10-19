ARNETT, JoAnn Louise



Age 69, of Middletown (Madison Township), Ohio, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born December 7, 1951, in Westfield, Massachusetts. She moved to Ohio in 1981 after living in Hawaii. JoAnn was a member of the NAUS Club of Middletown and had been the secretary at the club for several years. She also was the bookkeeper for several local establishments. She was an entrepreneur, having started and owned several businesses, including Employment Specialists, Jobs Unlimited and Partners for People. She was very proud that through her business, Partners for People, there were fourteen couples that were married. She enjoyed Blue Grass Festivals, especially getting to know a lot of the performers and collecting mementos from the performers and festivals. Preceding her in death were her parents, Louis and Madelyn Clark (nee Maloney) Weilgus. She is survived by her long-time companion of 23 years, William Watson; one daughter, Carrie Ann Burley and husband Christopher; four grandchildren, Johnathon (Erica) Burley, Eric (Blaise) Burley, Christina (Ryan) Berry and Austin (Courtney) Burley; ten great grandchildren; and many, many friends. Visitation will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Services will be Friday, October 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Kyle Stamper officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

