ARNETT, Debra A.



Died April 3, 2021. She was a life-long resident of the Dayton area, until moving to Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, in 2010. She was born July 22, 1929. She was preceded in death by her



parents, William H. and Velma R. (Pressler) McCrum. She



graduated from Dayton Cooperative High School Class of 1947 and she was a member the National Honor Society. After graduation she married Harold E. Arnett. Most important to her was her family and she enjoyed get togethers with them. She was also preceded in death by Harold E. Arnett, her brothers, Ronald E. McCrum and Bruce McCrum, and her



sisters, Marjorie A. Graham and Betty J. McCrum. She is



survived by son, Danny L. (Betty) Arnett of Huber Heights, Ohio; son, Ed (Pam) Arnett of Syracuse, Utah, and daughter, Marla A. (Mark) Chadwell of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania;



grandchildren, Melanie S. (Bobby) Elkins, Jason B.D. (Jessica) Arnett, Jeremy C.A. (Rebecca) Arnett, Matthew C.T. Arnett, Kyle E. (Whitney) Arnett, Josh M. Arnett, Lindsey M. (Chris) Archuleta, Shannon R. (Jim) Robison, Heather M. Chadwell,15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandsons. Also mourning her loss are sister-in-law Juanita McCrum, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 1 pm, Monday, April 12, 2021, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel,1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville, OH 45458.

